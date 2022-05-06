Transfer news: Leipzig want one more season from Nkunku

RB Leipzig want Manchester United target Christopher Nkunku, 24, to stay for one more season on an improved contract, with the Bundesliga club prepared to accept the France forward leaving in 2023. (Bild - in German), external

United striker Edinson Cavani says he would have considered leaving Old Trafford last summer had he known the club were going to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. (ESPN Brazil - in Portuguese), external

Juventus' 28-year-old Argentina forward Paolo Dybala, who is a target for Manchester United and Arsenal, has had an offer to join Borussia Dortmund when his contract with the Serie A giants ends in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external

Napoli's 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen says he would prefer to join Arsenal over Manchester United or Newcastle. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express), external

Meanwhile, centre-backs Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have both told United team-mates they will leave the club in the summer. (Manchester Evening News), external

