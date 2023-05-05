Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He confirmed Thiago requires surgery and is out for the remainder of the season, but should be back for pre-season.

Elsewhere injury-wise, Klopp said: "Diogo [Jota] has his back issue and he has a bruised rib. Bobby [Firmino] is not yet in team training. On Hendo [Jordan Henderson], we have to see. He had a scan yesterday."

On rumours James Milner could leave this summer: "What the outcome will be of his decisions, I'm not sure if it happened already."

When asked about Liverpool's hopes of signing Alexis Mac Allister: "Not really anything to say about it."

He said his stance on the top four has not changed: "Other teams are in much better positions."

On impressive recent form: "We look like we have a common idea again. It's much more enjoyable than it was before."

He is aware of the Bees' threat: "Brentford are such a difficult team to play. Theoretically, you can control the whole game and one set piece can kill you."

