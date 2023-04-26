Erhahon one of few U21 players to make top-flight impact

Despite being sold to Lincoln City in January, Ethan Erhahon is a front-runner in appearances for Scottish Under-21 players in the top flight this season.

Erhahon played 25 games for St Mirren and his 20 Premiership outings puts him second only to St Johnstone's on-loan Celtic player Adam Montgomery.

Ex-Buddie Erhahon is one of just 18 Scottish players aged 21 and under when the campaign began to have started a match in the Premiership this season.

Of those 18, only eight have started 10 games or more. And if it wasn't for injuries to first-team players, that figure would be even fewer.

Read more: Is Scottish football doing enough for young players?