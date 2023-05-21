West Ham United have now won 26 games this season - their most in a campaign since 2011-12 (27), and most as a top-flight club since 1985-86 (31).

Only Nottingham Forest (seven) have fewer away points in the Premier League this season than Leeds United's nine. It’s the first time the Whites have picked up fewer than 10 away points in a league campaign since 1992-93 (seven).

Of Jarrod Bowen’s 27 Premier League goals, 23 have come at home (85%) - including all six this season. Among players with 20-plus goals in the competition, this is the joint-highest ratio, level with Georginio Wijnaldum (also 23/27).

No side has lost more points from leading positions in this season's Premier League than Leeds' 25 (level with Forest). The Whites have won just two of the past nine league matches in which they have opened the scoring (D4 L3).