Liam Polworth says he is "enjoying" his football again with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Polworth left Saturday's opponents Motherwell in 2021 and spent part of last season on loan from Killie at Dunfermline.

"To be back enjoying your football, and to back in the Premiership as well, is massive, it is something that you really do enjoy," said Polworth, 27.

"You go out there with a smile on your face, you get to do something that people would love to do.

"We know we have good players and good quality and we have enough to win plenty of games in the league.

"We just need to get that first win to break the ice and hopefully after that we can take it from there."