Key stats from Goodison Park
Everton have avoided relegation from the Premier League, with next season now being their 70th consecutive season in the top-flight, the second-longest ever run by an English side (Arsenal ongoing 98 including next season).
Six of Everton’s eight Premier League wins this season have come at Goodison Park (75%), while all six of those home wins have been to nil – including five 1-0s (also 3-0 v Palace in October).
Bournemouth have ended this Premier League season with a run of four consecutive defeats, their joint-longest league losing run in 2022-23 (also 4 from October-November and December-January).
Everton’s Sean Dyche has won seven of his nine managerial games against Bournemouth in the Premier League (including his last five in a row) – his most such wins versus a single opponent in the competition.
Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma became the fifth Colombian to reach 100 Premier League appearances, along with Juan Pablo Ángel (175), Hugo Rodallega (154), Davinson Sánchez (142), and Hamilton Ricard (106).