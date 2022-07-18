New Aberdeen signing Luis Lopes could play 45 minutes of Tuesday's Scottish League Cup match with Stirling Albion, if his visa is improved before the game.

Manager Jim Goodwin also says Bojan Miovski's visa issues should be resolved by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Goodwin revealed the Dons are in talks with some "very good" players.

"We're still not done," he explained. "We would still like to add another two or three and we are in conversation at the moment with a couple of very good ones and if we can get those ones over the line in time for the Celtic game (on 31 July), then I'll be delighted."