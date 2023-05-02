Dons' transformation under Robson 'nothing short of remarkable'

Gary Scott, ABZ Football Podcast, external

In keeping with the man himself, the announcement from Aberdeen arrived at 10.04am on Monday morning with little fanfare or typical social media teases.

A slightly awkward looking Robson, suited and booted, popped in front of the cameras as the Dons confirmed that Robson and his assistant, Steve Agnew, had been appointed as the club’s permanent management team – each signing deals to the end of the 2024/25 season.

After seven wins on the bounce, eight in his 10 games in charge, it was looking increasingly difficult for the Inverurie-raised Robson to not be given the job permanently. The transformation in this Aberdeen side has been nothing short of remarkable.

It goes to show as well just how funny the game we all love can be. If the average Aberdeen fan had been told, after listening to Dave Cormack’s painful post-match interview at Easter Road following Jim Goodwin's departure, that Aberdeen’s search for a new manager would take three months and end with the caretaker being given the gig, there’s a very real chance they’d have been up in arms.

Whilst there may still be natural reservations in play, the run of form can’t be denied; Robson and Agnew have put their very best feet forward during this extended interview process.

The trick now will be to see if they can maintain this momentum and secure third spot and guaranteed group stage football (providing ICT don’t preserve their own incredible record of upsetting Celtic in major cup competitions).

Robson becomes Aberdeen’s 24th permanent manager (technically 25th if you count Jocky Scott & Alex Smith as individuals). With an 80% win rate currently under his belt, he will surely be focussed on becoming the 9th managerial appointment to guide Aberdeen to a major trophy.

One would imagine the suit and tie was discarded fairly quickly and the focus was back on the training ground ahead of the Dons’ visit to Govan on Sunday afternoon looking to extend their lead in third over Hearts.