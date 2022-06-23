We asked if strengthening Liverpool's midfield should be Jurgen Klopp's priority this summer, or whether patience is key.

Here are some of your comments:

Bob: Need for midfield addition is critical, as shown last season many are injury prone. We need a new version of Henderson's power to compliment Fabinho and Thiago's class.

Paul: Midfield dominance should be a priority. Current team members are getting on and not able to maintain peak fitness over 90 minutes. This area of the team needs strengthening and should not be overlooked.

James: It was a mistake to sell Wijnaldum and not find a replacement in the previous transfer window. Having him in midfield might have won us the quadruple. Oxlade-Chamberlain hardly plays and should be sold. Bellingham could join Real Madrid, Bayern or PSG. We missed out on Bissouma. Without a box-to-box midfielder we will burn ourselves out given the intensity of play.

Stuart: We already have the ideal ingredients for our midfield . It will be great to see Harvey Elliott back to full fitness. Fabio Carvalho can play as an attacking midfielder. Curtis Jones will push on this season. And don't forget Tyler Morton! That gives us ten players in midfield. The squad is fantastic. I can't wait.

