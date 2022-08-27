Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: What Silva said

Fulham boss Marco Silva, speaking to Sky Sports: "All the credit is for my players - the commitment, attitude and organisation from the first and last minute.

"They deserved much more from the game, definitely. The bad luck we had with the two goals we conceded I hope it come soon for my players because we deserve everything we didn't get from this game.

"I want more on the ball of course and I know we will get there. No-one can compete at this level with one striker, even if it is Mitro. Without wingers on the bench at this level it is impossible but credit to my players.

"I didn't see many clear chances for Arsenal. After 1-0 when the game seemed to be more open they had luck to score with the deflection. Even after they scored the winner we tried until the end.

"I hope the bad luck we had this evening will go our way in the future."

On how many new signings he feels he needs: "It is not important now, my focus is on my players, they have been doing a fantastic job."