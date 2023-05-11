Jamie Vardy said avoiding relegation with Leicester this season would be the biggest achievement of his career.

The 36-year-old was part of the Foxes squad that won the title in 2015-16, as well as their 2021 FA Cup triumph.

With the club sitting in the relegation zone with three games to play, Vardy told TalkSPORT: "I think at this moment in time it [survival] would be the biggest achievement. That's how important it is.

"It's hard and I don't think hurting is actually a strong enough word for personally how I'm feeling as a person, being here that long.

"Being on all the ups and downs throughout all of the time that I've been here, I've never wanted to see us be in a situation like that again, so to be where we are, it's hard to take.

"If you ask 99% of people they couldn't have seen this happening.

"It's been tough trying to work out the whys and what's gone on to get us to be in this situation, you can't put your finger on it."