Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele has discussed falling out of love with football after experiencing a spell of being "at the bottom" mentally.

The 32-year-old has established himself in Brighton's team and has revealed he found a way to get "back in love with the game".

He candidly explained the journey on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club and also spoke about the mental toll social media can take on a player.

Leeds' striker Patrick Bamford has received online abuse following a penalty miss on Saturday and Steele revealed he struggled personally when exposed to social media.

Take a look at the clips and listen to the show in full here.