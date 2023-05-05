Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Amex Stadium

Manchester United are still in prime position to reach the Champions League by finishing in the top four, but the margin for error has been reduced and they must hold their nerve after the dramatic late defeat at Brighton.

They remain four points ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand, but they must now regroup after looking jaded as this game went on, paying the price for missing earlier chances when they were thwarted by Albion keeper Jason Steele.

United could not hang on in the face of Brighton’s pressure, Luke Shaw’s needless handball settling a thriller at Amex Stadium.

Anthony Martial was a disappointment again, while Antony lost his way and his temper – kicking out in frustration at Alexis Mac Allister after he thought he had been fouled – and was eventually substituted.

Manager Erik ten Hag will keep his cool and will hope United can take a big stride towards the Champions League when they travel to West Ham United on Sunday.