Back-up goalkeeper Scott Bain has signed a new three-year deal with Celtic. (Daily Mail via Football Scotland)

Ex-midfielder Stiliyan Petrov believes Ange Postecoglou will know his current Celtic squad isn't good enough to compete in the Champions League next season - but will address that in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Scotland defender Matt Elliott says former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill fell out with him over his failed move from Leicester City to Scotland. (Under the Cosh via Football Scotland)

Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn says memories of Tommy Gravesen signing autographs outside Celtic Park for an hour and 45 minutes mean he will always have time for fans after games. (Scottish Sun)

