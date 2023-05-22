Jimmy Jeggo believes the "big moments" went against Hibs in the defeat to Rangers as the midfielder targets positive performances in the fight for Europe.

Lee Johnson's side lost out 3-1 at Easter Road to leave them trailing city rivals Hearts by four points in fourth, but two ahead of St Mirren in sixth.

Should Celtic win the Scottish Cup, then fifth place will secure Europa Conference League football in the qualifying rounds and that is something Jeggo and his teammates are eyeing up.

“The big moments in the games went against us," Jeggo told the club's social media channels, external. "The goals for Rangers came at really good times for them and when we had our chances we just didn’t take them.

"Josh Campbell and Nizzy [Kevin Nisbet] both had chances either side of half time and if those go in for us then we could’ve got something out of the game.

“The feeling amongst the players is of disappointment, but I still think there was positives to take out of the performance. There was some things we did really well, but there are still things we need to improve on if we are going to get results in these types of games.

“The message in the dressing room is to try and take the positives from today. We know what we have to do, our aim is to be playing European football next season and we need to put in two big performances in the next couple of games to make that a reality.”