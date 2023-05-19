Robson shortlisted for SFWA manager of year

Barry Robson is in the running to be named Scottish Football Writers' Association manager of the year, despite having been in charge of Aberdeen for fewer than four months.

The former Scotland midfielder has transformed the Dons' fortunes since replacing Jim Goodwin, with a run of seven straight wins helping Aberdeen overtake Hearts in third place and earn Robson the job on a permanent basis.

He is shortlisted alongside two fellow top-flight bosses - Ange Postecoglou of Celtic and St Mirren's Stephen Robinson - as well as League One-winning manager James McPake of Dunfermline.

The winner will receive the trophy at the SFWA awards dinner in Glasgow on 28 May.