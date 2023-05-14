Leeds 2-2 Newcastle: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Elland Road

Newcastle United edged closer to their goal of Champions League football with a point at Leeds United despite being below their best.

Eddie Howe’s side started slowly in a fierce Elland Road atmosphere and were the beneficiaries of Patrick Bamford’s poor penalty which could have seen them go two goals behind.

Newcastle fought their way in front via two Callum Wilson penalties but it was symptomatic of their indifferent display that they let struggling Leeds back in late on and had to settle for a draw.

Howe suggested it may be a precious point and was right to insist if Newcastle had been offered this position before the start of the season they would have snatched at it.

If Newcastle win successive home games against Brighton and Leicester City they will be in Europe’s elite competition next season and ready to take their development on to the next stage.