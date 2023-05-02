Dean Smith isn't blaming James Maddison for his penalty miss against Everton and says there is more to come from Leicester City.

Maddison saw his spot-kick saved by England team-mate Jordan Pickford to deny the Foxes taking a 3-1 lead.

Smith said: "James is our top scorer - if he scores no-one is asking the question. The goalkeeper stood up, which not many do. It happens.

"There were times I felt it was two points lost; there were times I felt it was a point gained.

"In the first half, we were second best for long periods, the game became a bit like basketball and we were counter-attacking at home, which is not what we want.

"There were just so many unforced errors.

"We've just played Leeds and Everton and got two points out of it. If we had won one and lost one would that have put us in a better situation because one of our rivals would have had three points?

"We know we will play better - there's more to come."

