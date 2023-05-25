'Exciting times ahead' - your views on Rangers

We asked for your views on Rangers' 2-2 draw against Hearts at Ibrox.

Here's what you said:

Ronnie: We dominated the game but once again didn't convert our chances and gave silly goals away. If we can rectify those two areas we will be champions next season. Cantwell and Raskin are great signings. I'm sad that Alfredo didn't score, for a part of this season he has been magnificent for Rangers. Goodbye Scott & McGregor. Let's finish the season with a win on Saturday.

Martin: Disappointing to lose a goal deep into injury time. Exciting times ahead in the close season as to who the new signings will be. I personally would like to thank all the departing Rangers players they all have been tremendous servants to the club.