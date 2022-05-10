Leeds v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Leeds are winless in their past seven meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (D2 L5), since a 2-0 home win in December 2002.

Chelsea have won just 11% of their away league games against Leeds (5/46) – of all sides they’ve travelled to at least 15 times, the Blues’ lowest win rate in their league history is at Leeds.

The Whites have conceded 34 home league goals this season, their most in a league season since 2011-12 in the Championship (41). In the top flight, it’s their third-most home goals conceded in a single campaign, behind 1934-35 (35) and 1959-60 (46).