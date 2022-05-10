Leeds v Chelsea: What does the form show?

  • Leeds are winless in their past seven meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (D2 L5), since a 2-0 home win in December 2002.

  • Chelsea have won just 11% of their away league games against Leeds (5/46) – of all sides they’ve travelled to at least 15 times, the Blues’ lowest win rate in their league history is at Leeds.

  • The Whites have conceded 34 home league goals this season, their most in a league season since 2011-12 in the Championship (41). In the top flight, it’s their third-most home goals conceded in a single campaign, behind 1934-35 (35) and 1959-60 (46).

  • Chelsea have dropped 20 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, last dropping more in a single campaign in 2015-16 (21).