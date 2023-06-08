The desire to "win more trophies" was what drove Alexis Mac Allister to join Liverpool.

The World Cup winning midfielder has agreed a deal to move from Brighton to the Reds on a five-year contract.

Speaking to the club website, the 24-year-old said: "It feels amazing. It's a dream come true, it's amazing to be here and I can't wait to get started.

"I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it's good that everything is done. I'm looking forward to meeting my team-mates.

"It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it's time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day."

Mac Allister made 112 appearances for the Seagulls in a three-and-half-year spell with the club - scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists.

"Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that – that's the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. So, that's what I want," added the Argentina international.

"Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone. I'm really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club."

