Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wanted to keep outgoing English midfielder James Milner, 37, and offered the veteran a coaching role at the club. (Mirror, external)

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will still be in charge of the German club next season after the former Liverpool midfielder had been linked with Tottenham's vacant manager position. (Sky Sports, external)

