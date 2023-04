Celtic welcome back two key men for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final as Reo Hatate returns to midfield, while Jota is back on the wing after both recovered sufficiently from injury.

Tomoki Iwata and Sead Haksabanovic are the two who make way from the line-up that started last Saturday's draw with Motherwell.

Liel Abada does not make it, however, while fellow winger James Forrest also remains sidelined.