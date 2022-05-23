Brentford 1-2 Leeds: Pick of the stats

Jack Harrison’s winning goal was Leeds’ eighth goal in the 90th minute in the Premier League this season, with only Manchester City (9) netting more in 2021-22. Leeds have, however, scored the most winning goals in the 90th minute in the competition this term (4).

Leeds United have scored each of the last 18 penalties they've taken in the Premier League, with Raphinha converting each of the four he's taken in the competition.

Each of the last five teams in their debut Premier League campaign have lost their final game of the season (Cardiff, Bournemouth, Brighton, Huddersfield and Brentford).