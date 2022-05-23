Three wins from the final four games saw the season end on a more positive note, but with as many defeats as wins in the Premier League it's not been a entirely happy few months for the Foxes.

A memorable European campaign has been a highlight on the back of the wonderful 2021 FA Cup win.

But is there a strong sense of frustration? Is eighth in the table not good enough for a side with such obvious quality and strong financial backing? Have injuries taken their toll? Are tactics holding them back? Is a place just below the big-hitters about right? So many questions.

How can the Foxes fare better next season? Have your say