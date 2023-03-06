Rangers 'a heavy shirt' at time - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale has said he is not concerned at fans voicing their opinions, as they are "entitled" to do so, but admits he must keep his players protected from it.

A section of the support expressed their vexation with the hierarchy of the club at Saturday's game against Kilmarnock and while Beale said he would "like us all to be together", he admitted he understands "at times there is going to be discontent".

“When we lose a cup final in the way that we played, I think in the days after you are going to see a reaction from the fans," he said ahead of Wednesday's trip to Easter Road.

“It is important that you see a reaction from the players on the pitch and I thought, certainly in the first half, but for the majority of the game at the weekend, we got that and that’s all my players can do.

“I have got to try to keep all that away from them, that’s my job. I can’t really control the other things.

“It is a heavy shirt at times but it is a great opportunity to play for our club and with it comes great expectation.

“They are aware of that, we have spoken about it and they are massively disappointed as well but we have to move forward."