Leeds v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Leeds United have won just two of their past 15 league games against Nottingham Forest.
Forest have drawn their past three away league games against Leeds, while their past Premier League visit to Elland Road ended in a 3-1 defeat in April 1999.
Leeds have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against promoted sides since their return to the division in 2020.
Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson has scored 18 league goals since the start of last season, more than any other player aged 21 or under in England’s top four tiers.