Leeds v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

Leeds v Nottingham Forest - Leeds 3 wins, 12 goals, 2 clean sheets. Nottingham Forest 4 wins, 16 goals, 1 clean sheetGetty Images

  • Leeds United have won just two of their past 15 league games against Nottingham Forest.

  • Forest have drawn their past three away league games against Leeds, while their past Premier League visit to Elland Road ended in a 3-1 defeat in April 1999.

  • Leeds have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against promoted sides since their return to the division in 2020.

  • Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson has scored 18 league goals since the start of last season, more than any other player aged 21 or under in England’s top four tiers.