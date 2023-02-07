D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Ahead of the home loss to Leicester City, Unai Emery spoke to his players about consistency and the prospect of finally entering the top half of the Premier League with a win.

The response he got from the players during the game would have been a big disappointment for the Spaniard.

The match was going to mark the end of the so-called ‘new manager bounce’ either way. A win would have made it three consecutive wins against teams below them in the table, points they’ve been prone to squander in the past. Plus, symbolically, in terms of progress, they would have been above both Chelsea and Liverpool.

Instead there is now concern. Leicester had done their homework and focused their press on Villa’s deep midfield pivot of Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz, compromising Emery’s desired approach of playing it out from the back.

Now his ethos suddenly looks vulnerable, with big mistakes mounting up and his backline not quite so sturdy. They will be tested further when Villa face the Premier League’s top two in their next couple of games.

There’s a sense that, for Villa to really push on, the hard work has just begun for Emery.