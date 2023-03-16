Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

A save that immediately comes to mind is Illan Meslier's in September 2020 from our Yorkshire Derby clash with Sheffield United.

It was a world-class save from a man who was only 20 years old at the time. Lundstram's goal-bound effort looked like it was 100% going in, I still don't understand how Meslier pulled that off!

I'm pretty sure that the goal music was played too in the stadium which just reiterates my point! We kept a clean-sheet in that game and went back home with all three points.

It's just a shame that this match was played without a crowd as the travelling Leeds fans would have made a lot of noise for Illan that day. Meslier is so talented and mature for his age, he certainly has a bright future ahead of him and I'm sure we'll see him pull on the number-one shirt for France one day!

