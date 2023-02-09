Ian Dennis says Fulham's position in the Premier League means they can afford to have a real go at going deep in the FA Cup.

Wednesday's win over Sunderland sets up a fifth-round home tie against Leeds, who Dennis said can not afford to risk players with their league status on the line.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s the first time in his managerial career that Marco Silva has gone beyond round four..

"They have done exceptionally well this year. The 32 points, unless they have a collapse of epic proportions, [means] they are going to have back-to-back seasons in the Premier League for the first time since 2012-13 and 2013-14. That stability is key.

"While he made seven changes for the first leg and nine tonight, they don’t have to worry about their Premier League status for next year, unlike their opponents Leeds United.

"There are going to be nine Premier League sides left in the last 16, we’re going to lose at least two of them, but there is no reason why Fulham can’t go on a cup run now and keep that momentum going into next season."

