Everton 0-0 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BT Sport: "It was a real derby, super intense and full of really spectacular moments. They scored a goal - I didn’t see it back but I think it probably was offside. Ali made an excellent save. I think we hit the post three times and there were a few unbelievable saves from Pickford – wow, what can you do?

"In this game, easy and free-flowing is not possible. You have to dig deep, that’s what we did. A 0-0 draw sounds strange, but that’s it.

"It was a super intense week for us. We had a really tough game that went to the wire [against Newcastle on Wednesday], then a few days later you play here. If you open up with a goal, the situation can look different. I don’t know how many derbies I’ve had now – quite a few – but it’s always difficult here.

"Fabio Carvalho – we all think it’s the muscle above the knee, with a massive dead leg. It’s very painful. Probably Thiago can train on Monday, but that’s just two days’ training [before Napoli in the Champions League]. The situation is like it is."

Speaking to to BBC Match of the Day: "The situation we’re in right now is not a dream. It’s good that players are coming back, but we have to make sure we use them in the right manner.

"It’s not the start we wanted. Six games and nine points is not exactly a dream, but those are the points we’ve got and let’s go from there. If we get through these moments together we have a chance to create better moments in the future."