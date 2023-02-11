Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper: "It's a disappointing result of course, I didn't feel we played with enough belief in the first half.

"Fulham were the better team, they are a good team but I felt we gave them too much respect. Second half I thought we were good and I was convinced we would get an equaliser.

"Of course we are susceptible to a breakaway goal - which is what happened. I thought we took the game to Fulham and we are disappointed not to make the most of the situations we had, in hitting the target and making the keeper work harder.

"I'm disappointed we didn't play like we should in the first half, but second half was good. It wasn't meant to be."

On losing both centre-backs - Willy Boly and Scott McKenna - to injury in the opening 10 minutes: "I've never seen it happen before and I hope I don't see it again that's for sure.

"The lads who came on did well but it took two attacking changes away in the second half which we would have done.

"Of course, you have to deal with it and the injuries looked pretty serious - fingers crossed it won't be too long."