A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

With only six fixtures played, against challenging opponents, the direction of Crystal Palace's season is still unclear - but the issue of Wilfried Zaha's future looms on the horizon.

Zaha has always been more valuable to Crystal Palace than he may be priced at elsewhere, which is why despite that talent, he has never been successfully lured away from the club for a second time.

Lucrative contract extensions put him on par with some of the highest-earning players in the league, intending to price out a lot of would-be suitors.

Now the veteran in a youthful squad, he has never been surrounded by such talent. Yet, Zaha's part in the story is less certain, with a season left on his deal.

Any player owes it to themselves to test the market to establish their top price or to secure European ambitions - but Palace hold their own, to eventually switch mid-table for European competition.

He has changed his approach physically but shows little signs of slowing down as he approaches his 30th birthday, making him an asset to whoever acquires him.

The club broke their payscale once to retain their talisman against the odds. Should they do the same now, whatever the cost?