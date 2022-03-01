Tuesday talking point: One down - but we want and need more

Chris Pajak, The Redmen TV, external

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in the most Liverpool of ways - with an incredibly stressful, mammoth, high-quality penalty shootout.

I truly love this team. They show so much heart and desire, and they never give up. Chelsea played their part, of course, but in the end it was about the goalkeepers - and our second choice was cooler, calmer and most definitely more assured than theirs.

This trophy means our season can be considered a success regardless of what happens next. But, honestly, we want and need more. We want to keep on adding silverware to the sideboard and we know we can do it.

One down, three to go. That's the focus.

The Premier League title and the European Cup should be the priorities, but we've got stiff competition for both of those, and we know it.

All that being said, Manchester City won the League Cup the past four years. We've taken that from them - why can't we take their league title too?