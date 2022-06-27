Andros Townsend says manager Frank Lampard helped Everton get out of a "losing mentality" for the Toffees to survive relegation.

Townsend missed the remaining months of the season following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained at former club Crystal Palace on 20 March.

“Frank came in, he inherited a broken squad. Mentally, we were broken,” Townsend told Everton's website., external

“For some reason, we couldn't get out of that losing mentality, that losing run - we couldn't shake it.

“Now we've survived, the manager will admit himself it's the best thing that could have happened to us."

The 30-year-old winger feels last season showed Lampard which players he could trust ahead of the new season.

He added: “Normally, when a new manager comes in, you get a bounce and we might have finished 10th and he wouldn't have really got to know the players.

“He knows exactly what we need now going into the summer. Hopefully we can use this experience of a relegation battle - first and foremost never be there again but use it as a springboard to go on next season.”