Wolves endure costly slow start at St James' Park

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Sometimes a team starts a game poorly and they never get going.

Wolves without any doubt did just that at St James' Park.

Poor use of the ball early on, a lack of intensity and questionable ambition combined to make their opening 45 minutes a non-entity.

They didn't have a touch in Newcastle's box in the opening half - the first time they have failed to have a touch in the opposition's box in the first half of a Premier League game this season.

One could sense this passive display was going to be hard to shake off. One cross in the opening half turned into 14 after the break. The completion of 31% of passes in the final third in the opening half became 74% after half-time.

The stats point to a total transformation. The issue is that the first half was so timid that the only way was up.

In truth, Wolves never looked like they might start pushing Newcastle around. Without Ruben Neves they missed some midfield thrust and with no Raul Jimenez it felt like attacks would rarely stick.

Lage has done a superb job this season, so much so that a display like this stands out even more. With fixtures against Burnley, Brighton and Norwich to come in their run in, Wolves will rightly hold hope of a European place.

It is still on but first-half displays like this one will do their cause no good at all.