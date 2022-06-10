Everton fan Tony Bott speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside about club owner Farhad Moshiri’s move to apologise to fans for “mistakes” made last season: “I think he is right to come out and say something.

“No one can deny in the years that Moshiri has been here that he has spent a lot of his money and Everton have acquired a lot of players.

“In a footballing sense we have gone backwards rather than forwards.

“You have one chance to use money wisely. Everton have not used it wisely. That has been reflected in players who will be out of contract in the coming weeks and will hopefully disappear.

“Everton have also not been a club who make money on players, with the exception of Romelu Lukaku. If Richarlison is going to go you would hope Everton would make money on him.”

On the club’s controversial decision to partner with a gambling company as a shirt sponsor, Bott added: “In this day and age, gambling firms aren’t always everyone’s favourite. In an ideal world Everton would have a different sponsor but we are where we are. I suppose we are not in an ideal commercial world post pandemic. Everton need to generate revenue. What do you pick? It’s a good deal for Everton. Hopefully the club stay ethical with it.”

