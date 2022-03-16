Brighton v Tottenham: Confirmed team news
Brighton manager Graham Potter makes two changes to the side that started their 2-0 defeat against Liverpool last weekend.
Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross both start as Tariq Lamptey and Steven Alzate drop to the bench.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella, Gross, Bissouma, Mac Allister, March, Maupay, Trossard.
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Mwepu, Moder, Alzate, Welbeck, Caicedo, Leonard, Sarmiento
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte sticks with the side that started their 3-2 defeat at Manchester United last weekend.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Winks, Royal, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett.