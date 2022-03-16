Brighton v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Brighton manager Graham Potter makes two changes to the side that started their 2-0 defeat against Liverpool last weekend.

Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross both start as Tariq Lamptey and Steven Alzate drop to the bench.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella, Gross, Bissouma, Mac Allister, March, Maupay, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Mwepu, Moder, Alzate, Welbeck, Caicedo, Leonard, Sarmiento