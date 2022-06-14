Manchester City do need new striker Erling Haaland, despite having just won their Premier League title in five years, according to Leon Osman and Stephen Warnock.

The former England internationals argued that the quality Haaland brings will add an extra dimension to City's high-powered attack.

"City are brilliant in every game," Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"But against someone stubborn - like Palace in the Premier League last year, or when they've dominated games in the Champions League - they have needed a striker to get them a goal out of nothing.

"Once again, Pep Guardiola is anticipating the way the game is going. Teams have started to adapt to facing a false nine, so he has gone and got something new to change the style again."

Warnock agreed, saying Haaland would walk into any team in club football.

"He's arguably the best striker in the world in terms of his goal record," he added.

"If he starts winning titles and Champions Leagues here at City, he will definitely be knocking on the door to win the Ballon d'Or."

