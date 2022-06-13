Former Manchester City forward Paul Dickov says "every top club in the world" wanted to sign Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has agreed a five-year contract at Etihad Stadium.

"Playing under Pep Guardiola has to be a huge thing and the players in the squad," Dickov told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"For someone like Erling as a centre-forward who is prolific already at the age of 21, to be on the end of some of these wonderful Kevin de Bruyne crosses, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, you could go on and on.

"Obviously there is a financial point of view but most of all it's about the football."