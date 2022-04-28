Marsch before the press

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch will speak to the media at Thorp Arch at 13:00 BST on Thursday to preview the first of three tough Premier League matches, starting with what he calls "the best side in the world" in Manchester City at Elland Road on Saturday (17:30 BST).

Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined, with the former hoping to be back for the final two games of the season following a trip to Arsenal and the visit of Chelsea. Otherwise, United are in a relatively healthy state in terms of the squad after the hard-fought drawn at Crystal Palace.

Has anyone impressed since in training? Is Junior Firpo pushing for a return at left-back and does Marsch now see Robin Koch as the other defensive midfielder to start alongside Kalvin Phillips rather then Mateusz Klich?

Up front, does Dan James continue to lead the line with his incessant running despite not scoring for 11 matches - or is it time to start Joe Gelhardt or Sam Greenwood, who has been the first pick off the bench lately to replace the Wales international?

By the time United play City they could be fourth from bottom should Burnley have won at Watford earlier in the day. How well is he and the squad coping with the pressure of the battle against the drop?