Martindale on recovering from defeats, Rangers and Beale
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Livingston manager David Martindale has been talking to the media this morning, ahead of his side's clash with Rangers on Saturday
Here are the key points from his press conference:
He said that last weekend's Scottish Cup loss to Inverness was now a distant memory.
He did say that he is only able to move on from defeats after analysis work.
Martindale highlighted Rangers' strong record under Michael Beale, which is exactly the same as Ange Postecoglou's Celtic in the same time.
Jamie Brandon is back in full training but isn't quite ready for this game.