Phil Foden: Phil Foden scored shortly before referee Paul Tierney made an appalling decision by not awarding Everton a penalty when Rodri clearly moved his arm towards the ball.

The decision was only compounded by the utter incompetence of VAR operator Chris Kavanagh, who clearly can't tell when a player is using his arm to control a ball.

However, it was Foden who brilliantly anticipated Michael Keane's error by moving towards Everton keeper Jordan Pickford. Now that's a goalscorer.

