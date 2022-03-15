Chelsea players willing to fund own travel - Havertz

Kai Havertz says Chelsea's players would pay for their own travel to away games if it came to it.

The club have been given a special licence to operate despite Roman Abramovich having his assets frozen by the UK government.

As part of the licence terms, £500,000 can be spent on home matches but there is a £20,000 limit on away travel.

When asked if players would be willing to fund their own travel to avoid long bus journeys, Havertz said: "I would pay it, it's not a problem. That isn't a big deal.

"For us to come to the games is the most important thing. There are harder things in the world right now than if we have to take the bus or plane to an away game. I would pay, no problem.

"We are professionals and sometimes situations like this can happen. It's not easy for us, for the whole club and the fans. What we can do is to play good football and try to give the fans a smile in this situation.

"As we showed at the weekend, we can handle these situations."