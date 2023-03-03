Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Southampton's Premier League home game against Leicester on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from Saints' new boss:

Selles confirmed Che Adams will "probably" be in Saturday's squad after returning from injury and left-back Juan Larios, will play for the B team tonight.

On the FA Cup defeat to Grimsby Town, he said: "We watched the game back and the mentality and togetherness in key moments of the game wasn’t there. I have a feeling we’re stronger now."

When asked about team belief, he added: "We knew we wouldn’t win every game but it was a disappointing result at Leeds and in the cup. I still think the dressing room is good enough to stay in the Premier League."

On opponents Leicester, he said: ". Brendan [Rodgers] knows how to manage his team and they’ll try to avoid conceding a first goal. Both teams need a win, so I expect the game to be really equal and that’s our target because then we can take our moments when they fall for us."

Centre-back Mohammed Salisu is in contention on Saturday, as he's "he’s fit and he’s in the right place".

On Saints' poor home form, he said: "We have been suffering with tactics and relations, rather than the pressure of being in front of our home fans. A lot of teams want to be invincible at home and we have been almost the complete opposite of that!"

