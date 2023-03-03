Selles on Adams, Grimsby defeat and Leicester

Ruben Selles has been speaking to the media before Southampton's Premier League home game against Leicester on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from Saints' new boss:

  • Selles confirmed Che Adams will "probably" be in Saturday's squad after returning from injury and left-back Juan Larios, will play for the B team tonight.

  • On the FA Cup defeat to Grimsby Town, he said: "We watched the game back and the mentality and togetherness in key moments of the game wasn’t there. I have a feeling we’re stronger now."

  • When asked about team belief, he added: "We knew we wouldn’t win every game but it was a disappointing result at Leeds and in the cup. I still think the dressing room is good enough to stay in the Premier League."

  • On opponents Leicester, he said: ". Brendan [Rodgers] knows how to manage his team and they’ll try to avoid conceding a first goal. Both teams need a win, so I expect the game to be really equal and that’s our target because then we can take our moments when they fall for us."

  • Centre-back Mohammed Salisu is in contention on Saturday, as he's "he’s fit and he’s in the right place".

  • On Saints' poor home form, he said: "We have been suffering with tactics and relations, rather than the pressure of being in front of our home fans. A lot of teams want to be invincible at home and we have been almost the complete opposite of that!"

