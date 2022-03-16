Moyes can't confirm "exactly" if Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell are fit to face Sevilla. "They've done a bit of light training. We're trying to find out if they are fit. They didn't train with the team today but have done a bit with the fitness coaches. We'll wait and assess them tomorrow."

Jarrod Bowen is still unavailable and Moyes said the striker "probably won't be available until after the international break".

Moyes reflected on Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko's goal against Aston Villa on Sunday. "It was special. He came on and made a difference, which obviously drew a lot of attention, but hopefully it's drawn attention in different parts of the world as well."

On facing Spanish side Sevilla, who are second in La Liga and beat the Hammers 1-0 in the first leg: "They would be classed as favourites for the tournament. We didn't do too badly against them, but we're going to have to do much better to get through against them."

He added: "Sevilla are a side experienced in winning this trophy. We want to challenge the best and I think Sevilla are among the best at the moment."

The fans inside the London Stadium will be key if West Ham are to overturn the one-goal deficit in the second leg. "We've had some fabulous atmospheres in the stadium. I'd expect this to be up there with them. We need to make sure we don't allow Sevilla to kill that atmosphere, so we have to do a really good job on the pitch."

Moyes said his side can take confidence in the fact they have already beaten the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham at home this season. "If we can beat those teams, we can give most teams a game. Hopefully we can come out winners again in the end."