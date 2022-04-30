'Today we played well' - Smith after Norwich's relegation

Norwich manager Dean Smith, speaking to MOTD: "Disappointing result. We played well today. The reason we have been relegated is not today's performance. There have been performances throughout the season that have not been up to standard but today we played well. I am still scratching my head how we didn't get a penalty.

"It is very difficult to not let it [relegation] happen again.

"We will try everything to come up again first. it is a very difficult league to stay in. I spent £125m at Villa to keep us up. That is how tough this league is. We had a terrible start - two wins after 10 games. It is difficult then. I can't question attitude of the players "