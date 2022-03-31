Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles says he understands why Eddie Howe has left him out of the team recently.

Lascelles has started only one of the past seven games, with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar preferred at centre-back.

“Me and the gaffer have got a great relationship,” he told BBC Radio Newcastle.

“I know as a sportsman that if someone in your position is doing well then you don’t change the team. That is just how it works.

“Fortunately for Newcastle and everyone involved, that is what’s happening. I’m not going to spit my dummy out because of that.

“I just want what’s best for Newcastle.”