Confirmed team news: Newcastle v Aston Villa
Newcastle make two changes to the side that impressively beat Everton last weekend.
One of the replacements is enforced as Matt Targett is ineligible to face his former club, while Jamaal Lascelles also drops out.
January signing Dan Burn gets a Magpies debut after joining from Brighton, while Javier Manquillo also comes in.
England international Kieran Trippier takes the captain's armband.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Burn, Schar, Manquillo, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood.
Aston Villa make one change to the side that drew 3-3 in the thriller at Leeds in midweek.
Ezri Konsa is suspended after receiving a red card a Elland Road so Calum Chambers is given a full debut.
Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins.