Pep Guardiola admits he does not know if the Champions League will impact the title race.

Manchester City play Real Madrid on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium but says he is only focusing on selecting a side to win three points against Watford.

"I don't think about that," he said. "I think of the players available, the best squad to beat Watford.

"To be into the Champions League semi-finals and fighting in the league is a joy, a pleasure.

"Now we try to do it."

Guardiola also said he relishes the pressure that comes with contending in different trophies.

"Of course we enjoy it," he said. "We’d prefer to be in this position than not, having the chance to try to make back-to-back titles.

“I love it. Fighting for knockout stages, every game is important and decisive. It means we’ve done good things before - otherwise we wouldn’t be here."